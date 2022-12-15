Henry Cavill Confirms He Won't Be Returning To Superman After All, Following The Witcher Exit

Henry Cavill Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Henry Cavill has announced he will not be returning to the role of Superman as was previously announced.

The British actor claimed in October that he would be returning to the Man Of Steel role after a recent cameo in the DC Comics film Black Adam, and around the same time revealed he was stepping down from the lead role in Netflix’s The Witcher.

However, he shared in an Instagram post in the early hours of Thursday morning that his Superman reprisal would no longer be going ahead.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” he wrote.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Henry continued: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

“Addressing his fans, he added: “For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around.

“Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.

“It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has since tweeted: “[The next Superman film] will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

It was recently confirmed that Henry would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the next series of Netflix’s The Witcher