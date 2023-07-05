When Is The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 On Netflix?

Henry Cavill in The Witcher Netflix

The Witcher fans had an agonising 18-month wait for season three of the hit fantasy series to land after the second wrapped up in December 2021.

But their patience was rewarded at the end of last month, when five new episodes finally hit Netflix.

Advertisement

However, that is just half the story, as it was previously confirmed that the streaming service has split season three into two parts.

Since volume one’s release on 29 June, many viewers have already binged their way through the first five episodes and are now eagerly anticipating the second batch.

The good news is, there’s not too much longer to wait as the final three episodes are confirmed to drop on Thursday 27 July.

They will feature the final appearance of lead star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The actor is leaving the role after four years – but the character is very much still staying.

It was confirmed last October that Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role in season four.

Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt in season four of The Witcher Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Advertisement

He said at the time: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

Addressing his predecessor, Liam said: “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”