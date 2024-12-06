Pete Wicks Calls Out 'Abuse' From Strictly Come Dancing Viewers

Pete Wicks on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks has spoken out amid controversy over his continued success in the current series.

For the last three consecutive weeks, Pete has received the lowest scores from the Strictly judging panel, but has managed to swerve the dance-off each time thanks to votes from viewers.

However, following the departures of fan-favourites like Jamie Borthwick and Montell Douglas, the reality star says that comments aimed at him on social media are taking an abusive turn, which is “not nice to hear”.

Asked by It Takes Two host Janette Manrara about the “criticism” he’s faced, Pete suggested “abuse” would be a “better” and more fitting term.

“It is what it is,” he claimed. “You can’t please everyone, and I’m not here to please everyone. I’m here to try and learn something.”

Pete Wicks and Jowita Pryztał performing on Strictly last month BBC/Guy Levy

He continued: “I’m just a bloke that is just having a go at something, and if I listened to all of the negative stuff, then I wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning.

“But, on the plus side, there’s been loads of really lovely things said, you know? So, it is what it is.”

Earlier this week, Pete told Metro he felt “wracked with guilt” about lasting so long in the competition, as he would “never want to take this opportunity away from anyone”.

“There’s some great dancers, who are working so hard and then I’m clearly the weakest,” he added.

However, he insisted he would respect the people who’d voted to save him and keep going in the contest.

“Sometimes just because you’re not the best at something doesn’t mean that you should stop,” he said.

“We all want to be good at things, and we all want to be the best, and that’s why you continue to improve, continue to learn and better yourself. That’s all I’ve done in this. I’m never going to be at the level of some of the others. They’re leagues ahead, and that’s okay, but all I want to do is give it 100%.”