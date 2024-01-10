Peter Capaldi Gave A Very Honest Reason Why He Doesn't Want To Bring Back The Thick Of It

Peter Capaldi in The Thick Of It BBC

Peter Capaldi has claimed the current political situation in the UK is in such a state, it’s beyond parody.

During an interview on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday, the Scottish actor was asked about whether he’d be up for a revival of The Thick Of It, the satirical political comedy in which he played director of communications Malcolm Tucker.

The former Doctor Who star said: “The reason I’m not terribly keen on it is because I think it’s beyond a joke. And joking about it just in some way, takes the spotlight away from the problems.

“And I think that problems are profound. And, you know, we’re in the middle of a climate crisis, we’re in the middle of a time when we can’t trust the government, there seems to be a level of corruption that’s going on that’s quite extraordinary.”

He continued: “Listen, we could do The Thick Of It, which was really funny, that would make jokes about all that, but I think it would be letting them off in some way.”

Actor Peter Capaldi tells @AndrewMarr9 that he is against a reboot of 'The Thick of It’ as politics is now ‘beyond a joke’. pic.twitter.com/MhJiDznyNK — LBC (@LBC) January 9, 2024

Asked whether a reboot of The Thick Of It might “trivialise” the current state of things, Peter responded: “Yeah. I think it’s too serious. These are hard times politically and we have to be responsible and aware.”

Throughout The Thick Of It’s original run, Peter was nominated for four TV Baftas for his performance in the show, including a win in 2010.