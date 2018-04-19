Peter Kay has announced when the all-new ‘Car Share’ series finale and improvised episode will air on BBC One, with the dates being posted on his official website.
Fans don’t have long to wait, as the improvised episode will air on the next bank holiday, Monday 7 May at 10pm.
The BBC will then screen both series of ‘Car Share’ on the subsequent Monday nights, before airing the new series finale on Monday 28 May, which is also a bank holiday.
A handful of lucky fans got to see the episodes earlier this month, when three charity screenings were held at Blackpool’s Opera House.
Tickets for the events sold out in a matter of minutes, and while fans were urged not to share spoilers online, many were still quick to heap praise on the episodes.
“Half time at charity screening of #PeterKaysCarShare - the unscripted episode is pure class, with some classic background humour & brilliant chat,” wrote one fan.
Another teased: “Most excellent night out watching this special screening. No spoilers for final episode but best bit of the unscripted episode was Kayleigh asking what the U in club sandwich stands for?”
Fans at the third and final screening got an extra special surprise, as Peter was there to introduce the episodes.
It was the comedian’s first public appearance since announcing the cancellation of all future work commitments - including his 100-date stand-up tour - in December 2017.