Peter Kay has announced when the all-new ‘Car Share’ series finale and improvised episode will air on BBC One, with the dates being posted on his official website.

Fans don’t have long to wait, as the improvised episode will air on the next bank holiday, Monday 7 May at 10pm.

The BBC will then screen both series of ‘Car Share’ on the subsequent Monday nights, before airing the new series finale on Monday 28 May, which is also a bank holiday.