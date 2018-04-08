Peter Kay Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancelling All Work Commitments Last Year

Peter Kay delighted fans by making a surprise appearance at a ‘Car Share’ screening in Blackpool on Saturday (7 April) night.
The comedian cancelled all future work commitments in December 2017, and the brief appearance at Blackpool’s Opera House marked the first time he has been seen in public since the announcement.
The screening was the final one of three and fans in attendance saw the hotly-anticipated ‘Car Share’ finale, along with another fully-improvised episode.
The two shows will air on the BBC this May, but Peter arranged the screenings to raise money for charity, with all profits from tickets sold going to The Lily Foundation, which treats children with mitochondrial disease.
Following his surprise arrival on stage, many fans shared pictures of the star on Twitter:
The BBC reports that he told the audience: “Enjoy the last ever episode of ‘Car Share’. Don’t tell anyone the end. Or tell anyone about any hedgehogs.
“So thank you. Lots of love, enjoy, take care, bye-bye.”
Peter initially planned for one ‘Car Share’ screening to take place, but massive demand led to the addition of two more dates.
The screenings came after Peter announced he was cancelling his stand-up tour, due to hit the road this year, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.
The comedian issued a statement on his official Facebook page, just weeks after tickets for his highly-anticipated tour went on sale.
The 44-year-old stated that his “family must always come first” and that he “deeply regretted” the decision to cancel the tour and all upcoming work projects.