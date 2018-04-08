Peter Kay Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancelling All Work Commitments Last Year

Peter Kay delighted fans by making a surprise appearance at a ‘Car Share’ screening in Blackpool on Saturday (7 April) night.

The comedian cancelled all future work commitments in December 2017, and the brief appearance at Blackpool’s Opera House marked the first time he has been seen in public since the announcement.

The screening was the final one of three and fans in attendance saw the hotly-anticipated ‘Car Share’ finale, along with another fully-improvised episode.

The two shows will air on the BBC this May, but Peter arranged the screenings to raise money for charity, with all profits from tickets sold going to The Lily Foundation, which treats children with mitochondrial disease.

Following his surprise arrival on stage, many fans shared pictures of the star on Twitter: