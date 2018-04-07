Most of us will have to wait until May before we find out what becomes of John and Kayleigh in the final two episodes of ‘Car Share’, but some lucky fans already know. The series finale of Peter Kay’s much-loved series was screened at a special charity screening in Blackpool on Friday night (6 April), and judging by the reactions on social media, the two episodes did not disappoint.

Many fans took to Twitter to hail Peter a “comedy genius” following the event at the Winter Gardens in aid of the Lily Foundation, a charity fighting Mitochondrial disease.

#CarShare top night @peterkay_co_uk comedy genius .. @WGBpl perfect final episode 👏👏thank you for a brilliant night — Dana (@Djl31Lewis) April 6, 2018

#carshare @Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk thoroughly enjoyed the screening of Car Share in aid of @4Lilyfoundation. So many laughs, and some tears too😂🤣😭👍👏👏👏👏👏 can't wait to watch it again on TV when it airs! — Henrietta dG (@hddegale) April 6, 2018

great screening of #carshare last night laughed all night @peterkay_co_uk @Sianygibby are fabulous x — Anne 🐝 🦈 (@Annemcfc9320) April 7, 2018

Absolute fab night at the #carshare screening in #blackpool @peterkay_co_uk is a fucking legend! — Suzannah Gloria (@Zannah_Suzyque) April 6, 2018

Most excellent night out watching this special screening. No spoilers for final episode but best bit of the unscripted episode was Kayleigh asking what the U in club sandwich stands for? 🤣#carshare — Ali Gudgeon ✍🏻️ (@Libra_Comms) April 6, 2018

Loved the #CarShare screening in Blackpool tonight, laughed every second. Shame we didn't see Peter Kay but believe he was there #john #kayeligh — Louise Acheson (@louachey25) April 6, 2018

Just back from the #carshare finale screening in Blackpool. It’s wonderful but no spoilers from me. My night in emojis 🍩 🤯🤣😂🍷😢😭😭🤣🤣☺️☺️🤫👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼 — Kelly Foran (@KellyForan) April 6, 2018

The BBC series – starring Peter and Sian Gibson as supermarket colleagues John and Kayleigh, who participate in their job’s car share scheme – has had ten episodes and two series so far. Last year, Peter bowed to pressure to give fans more of the hit sitcom, announcing there would be two more specials, having previously said the final episode of series two would be the last. Fans were left bereft when characters John and Kayleigh seemingly walked out of each other’s lives for good, having spent the majority of the show’s run willing them to get together romantically.

There was even an online petition set up demanding a conclusion to the show, which gathered over 100,000 signatures. However, the finale episode will address what happened to them after Kayleigh stepped out of John’s car. There is also be a special improvised episode which will see Peter and Sian do without a script as John and Kayliegh go about their daily commute. The initial Blackpool screening was so popular that another two shows were added to meet public demand.

The screenings come after Peter announced he was cancelling his stand-up tour, due to hit the road this year, citing “unforeseen family circumstances” The comedian issued a statement on his official Facebook page, just weeks after tickets for his highly-anticipated tour went on sale. The 44-year-old stated that his “family must always come first” and that he “deeply regretted” the decision to cancel the tour and all upcoming work projects.