Peter Kay Adds Second Date Of 'Car Share' Charity Screening Due To Huge Demand

After tickets went on sale on Saturday (31 March) morning, they sold out in minutes leaving many fans disappointed. However, a second date has now been added for those who missed out, with the screenings taking place at the Blackpool Opera House on 6 and 7 April.

Due to demand a further Car Share showing will take place on Friday 6th April https://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/3yOqm68QM6 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 31, 2018

The events will raise money for The Lily Foundation which helps children living with Mitochondrial Disease. In a statement, Peter said: “I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.” Peter announced he would be cancelling his entire 2018 stand-up tour last December citing “unforeseen family circumstances”. Tickets for the tour, which was due to take to the road from April to June, went on sale on in November, and within minutes had “broken the internet” due to phenomenal demand. As a result, Peter quadrupled the number of dates in some locations.