Peter Kay Adds Second Date Of 'Car Share' Charity Screening Due To Huge Demand

Peter Kay has announced details of a second charity screening of ‘Car Share’ following huge demand.
The comedian broke months of silence earlier this week to reveal he would be showing two new episodes of his hit BBC sitcom at an event in Blackpool next month.
After tickets went on sale on Saturday (31 March) morning, they sold out in minutes leaving many fans disappointed.
However, a second date has now been added for those who missed out, with the screenings taking place at the Blackpool Opera House on 6 and 7 April.
The events will raise money for The Lily Foundation which helps children living with Mitochondrial Disease.
In a statement, Peter said: “I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”
Peter announced he would be cancelling his entire 2018 stand-up tour last December citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.
Tickets for the tour, which was due to take to the road from April to June, went on sale on in November, and within minutes had “broken the internet” due to phenomenal demand. As a result, Peter quadrupled the number of dates in some locations.
The BBC later reassured ‘Car Share’ fans the final two episodes of the show would air, despite Peter dropping out of all other upcoming work projects.
The finale of ‘Car Share’ aired last year, with the comedian - who co-created and stars in the show - insisting at the time there would not be any more episodes.
It was then confirmed this would not be the case during 2017′s Children In Need telethon, when the final two episodes were confirmed.
One of them will serve as a conclusion to the show, and address what happened to them after Kayleigh stepped out of John’s car.
The other will be a special improvised episode, which will see Peter and co-star and co-writer Sian Gibson go without a script, as John and Kayleigh do their daily commute.