A third screening of two new episodes of ‘Peter Kay’s Car Share’ has been added, due to high demand.
Last week, Peter made headlines when he posted on social media for the first time since cancelling his sold-out UK tour, to announce a charity screening of his hit sitcom.
The screening, which aimed to raise money for The Lily Foundation, was so popular that a second night was added soon afterwards, with a matinee showing now also having been confirmed.
A post on the comedian’s Twitter account read shared on Tuesday (3 April), read: “A matinee charity screening of the BAFTA award-winning #CarShare added at Blackpool Opera House due to exceptional demand.”
The tweet also contained information on how fans can bag tickets to the matinee showing.
A statement from Peter last week read: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.
“I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”
Last year, Peter made headlines when he cancelled his entire UK tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances”, as well as all other work commitments.
However, the BBC confirmed shortly after the news broke that the two episodes of ‘Car Share’ that had already been announced - one serving as a conclusion, showing what happens to John and Kayleigh, and another totally improvised special - would still be going ahead as planned.