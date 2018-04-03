A third screening of two new episodes of ‘Peter Kay’s Car Share’ has been added, due to high demand. Last week, Peter made headlines when he posted on social media for the first time since cancelling his sold-out UK tour, to announce a charity screening of his hit sitcom.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Peter Kay filming 'Car Share' in 2016

The screening, which aimed to raise money for The Lily Foundation, was so popular that a second night was added soon afterwards, with a matinee showing now also having been confirmed. A post on the comedian’s Twitter account read shared on Tuesday (3 April), read: “A matinee charity screening of the BAFTA award-winning #CarShare added at Blackpool Opera House due to exceptional demand.”

A matinee charity screening of the BAFTA award-winning #CarShare added at Blackpool Opera House due to exceptional demand. Tickets for the screening this Saturday at 3:30pm prompt in aid of The Lily Foundation now on salehttps://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 3, 2018