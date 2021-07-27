Peter Kay Announces Return To The Stage After Time Out Of Limelight

Peter Kay has announced he is returning to the stage for two special charity shows. The comedian has been largely absent from the public eye since cancelling his 100-date stand-up tour in December 2017, but will host two live Q&As next month. The shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo are to help raise funds for 20-year-old Laura Nuttall who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Comedian Peter Kay appears as special surprise guest introducing Keane performing at Manchester Apollo on May 30, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

The news was announced on Peter’s Twitter account, alongside a link to a fundraising page for Ms Nuttall, entitled Doing It For Laura. The 48-year-old star has been largely out of the limelight since December 2017, when his tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”. He made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.

⁰Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am⁰⁰https://t.co/9A02EJGaP1

https://t.co/IQUr1OiXMppic.twitter.com/2dubN3AMzE — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) July 27, 2021