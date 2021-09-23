Peter Byrne/PA An out of use sign on a petrol pump at a BP garage on Speke Hall Road, Liverpool.

Energy giant BP is being forced to ration fuel deliveries to its petrol stations as the fall-out from the shortage of lorry drivers in the UK continues.

The oil firm said a “handful” of its filling stations are closed due to a lack of fuel available.

The Guardian reported that as many as 100 of BP’s network of 1,200 service stations have no supplies of certain lines of fuels, several have been temporarily closed, and the company is prioritising deliveries to important sites, such as motorway services.

Meanwhile, Esso owner ExxonMobil also said a “small number” of its Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts have been impacted.

Separately, Tesco is experiencing delivery disruption at a small number of its 500 filling stations, which are operated separately to the Esso sites.

It comes as BP reportedly told the government that the company’s ability to transport fuel from refineries to its network of forecourts was faltering.

BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was important the government understood the “urgency of the situation”, which she described as “bad, very bad”, according to a report by ITV News of a meeting last Thursday

She added that BP had “two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations” and the level is “declining rapidly”.

But the government is urging drivers to “buy fuel as normal” as there is “no shortage”.