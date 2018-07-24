Pets are dying from heatstroke because people are ignoring care advice and leaving animals in cars or taking dogs for walks in hot weather, leading charities have warned.

The latest figures for the RSPCA’s emergency hotline, released to HuffPost UK, show that between between July 1 and 22, inspectors received 1,806 calls about animals and heat exposure. Around 90% of these calls related to dogs left in hot cars.

Earlier in July, the animal welfare charity said a healthy five-year-old dog had died of heatstroke after being taken for a walk in the sun. Heatstroke develops when a dog or cat is unable to reduce their body temperature, and it can be fatal.

RSPCA officials say they have been left stunned by some of the excuses given to them by owners who have been caught leaving their pets in sweltering cars.

In one case, a man claimed his dog would be fine because “he was smiling”, when the stressed canine was clearly panting.

Other reasons included “I can’t help it if the shade moved” and “my dog is white, he’ll be fine”.

Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign manager Holly Barber, who works for the RSPCA, said: “We’ve been advising people not to leave pets in cars for decades now - but the simple message still isn’t getting through and, sadly, we’re still seeing animals die as a result of heatstroke.

“Please take extra care with your pets during hot weather and make sure they’re happy and healthy.

“Don’t take dogs out during the heat of the day, avoid walking on hot pavements and never, ever leave your pooch in a car unattended.”