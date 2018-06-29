The RSPCA has received more than 600 emergency calls in the space of two weeks relating to dogs suffering in hot environments, and as soaring temperatures continue across much of the UK, chances are there’ll be more to come. A lot of people believe it’s okay to leave dogs in cars when it’s warm - especially if they leave the window open a crack or park in the shade - but it’s dangerous and the fact of the matter is: dogs can die in hot cars. A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly - when it’s 22 degrees, it can reach 47 degrees in a car within the hour. So what should you do if you see a dog sitting in a car on a hot day? Firstly, you should call the police on 101 (the non-emergency number) or 999 if the animal is displaying any sign of heatstroke - such as panting heavily, drooling excessively, is lethargic or uncoordinated, or collapsed and vomiting, a RSCPA spokesperson told HuffPost UK. “The RSPCA may not be able to attend quickly enough and, with no powers of entry, we’d need police assistance at such an incident,” they explained.

Kyryl Gorlov via Getty Images Dogs can die in hot cars.

It’s worth noting you can call the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 for advice but, if a dog is in danger, calling the police should always be the first step. So what happens if the situation becomes critical and police can’t attend? “Many people’s instinct is to break into the car to free the dog. But please be aware that, without proper justification, this could be classed as criminal damage,” RSPCA’s spokesperson said. That said, if the situation is critical you can break the window - but you need to follow a certain procedure to avoid legal ramifications. “Make sure you tell the police of your intentions and take photos or footage of the dog, as well as names and numbers of witnesses,” they said. “The law states that you have a lawful excuse to commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances.” But don’t do this unless you are certain of your grounds for this action and are prepared to defend your actions at court in the unlikely event any action was taken.