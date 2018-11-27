The UK’s largest pet supplies retailer has started to stockpile millions of pounds worth of pet food in case of a no-deal Brexit, its CEO has revealed.

Pets At Home has imported goods worth “a couple of million pounds” as part of contingency plans, Peter Pritchard told the Press Association.

It comes amid concern that supply of its stock – nearly a fifth of which comes from outside the UK – could be disrupted by potential delays at the border if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal.

“We don’t want families to run out of food for their pets,” Pritchard, who took on the job in May, said.

Details of its no-deal Brexit planning came as the CEO outlined aims to overhaul the group’s chain of veterinary practices, meaning some 300 staff could face job cuts.

A “significant” number of the firm’s workforce could also be hit post-Brexit, as many of its distribution staff and vets come from the EU. “Brexit may result in changes to UK immigration policy which increases the risk around the availability, recruitment and retention of these individuals,” he said.

Pritchard also voiced concerns for the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, signed off by EU leaders in Brussels over the weekend, but which could prove challenging to get through Parliament.

“The most important thing is that business needs clarity,” Pritchard said. “We can cope as long as we know what (the deal) is. We just want clarity and certainty.”

It follows dire financial results for the firm, which saw its pre-tax profits tumble 80.5% to £8 million in the six months to October 11.

The firm is the latest in a growing number of food and drink companies to reveal its stockpiling plans, amid concern that Theresa May will not get her Withdrawal Agreement passed through by MPs.

Topps Tiles, Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods, Majestic Wine and catering giant Compass have in recent weeks revealed similar plans.