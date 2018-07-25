Theresa May Says People Should 'Take Comfort' From The Government Stockpiling Blood And Food

Theresa May has said the British public should take “comfort” from the fact the government is stockpiling blood and food in preparation for a no deal Brexit.
The prime minister said her government was doing the “responsible” and “sensible” thing and not trying to alarm people.
Health secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday his department was working with industry “for the potential need for stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit”.
“This includes the chain of medical supplies, vaccines, medical devices, clinical consumables, blood products,” he said.
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab also told MPs yesterday he was working to “make sure that there’s adequate food supplies” should the UK exit the EU without a deal.
In an interview with Channel 5 News on Wednesday, May rejected the suggestion voters should be worried.
“Far from being worried about preparations that we’re making. I would say that people should take reassurance and comfort,” she said.
“It’s right that we say, because we don’t know what the outcome is going to be, we think it’s going to be a good one, we are working for a good one, but let’s prepare for every eventuality.”
She added: “This not just about stockpiling. It’s about making sure we will be able to continue to do the things that are necessary once we have left he EU if we leave without a deal.”
Philip Hammond also today said it was ”sensible and responsible” that the government was working with industry to stockpile certain vital supplies.
The chancellor downplayed the prospect of a no deal scenario, claiming the “early reaction” from Brussels to May’s White Paper had left the UK “well positioned to negotiate a good deal”.