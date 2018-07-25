Theresa May Says People Should 'Take Comfort' From The Government Stockpiling Blood And Food

Theresa May has said the British public should take “comfort” from the fact the government is stockpiling blood and food in preparation for a no deal Brexit.

The prime minister said her government was doing the “responsible” and “sensible” thing and not trying to alarm people.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday his department was working with industry “for the potential need for stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit”.

“This includes the chain of medical supplies, vaccines, medical devices, clinical consumables, blood products,” he said.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab also told MPs yesterday he was working to “make sure that there’s adequate food supplies” should the UK exit the EU without a deal.