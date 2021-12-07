Foreign Office Boss Admits It Was A Mistake To Holiday As Afghanistan Fell To Taliban

British and US military engaged in the evacuation of people out of Kabul, Afghanistan. MoD via PA Media

The former head of the foreign office has admitted it was a mistake for him to remain on holiday as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Sir Philip Barton said he had reflected on his annual leave and if he had his time again: “I would have come back earlier”.

Barton only returned to work on August 26 which was 11 days after Kabul fell.

The then foreign secretary Dominic Raab was also on annual leave during that period.