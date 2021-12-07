Dominic Raab Denies Dogs Came Before People In Afghanistan Evacuation

And he estimated that “fewer than 5% of these people have received any assistance” and states that “it is clear that some of those left behind have since been murdered by the Taliban”.

He said that no member of the team working on these cases had “studied Afghanistan, worked on Afghanistan previously, or had a detailed knowledge of Afghanistan”.

He said junior officials were “scared by being asked to make hundreds of life and death decisions about which they knew nothing”.

Raab also said he did not believe he was demoted from his former role as foreign secretary over the Afghanistan evacuation effort.

Asked on Sky News why he thought he lost that role, Raab, who was moved to Justice Secretary, said: “Those are decisions for the prime minister, but I am pretty confident from what he said to me that it wasn’t in relation to Afghanistan.”