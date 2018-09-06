No-Deal Brexit Would Mean Fresh Round Of Austerity, Warns Philip Hammond

Whitehall departments could be forced to cut spending programmes to help pay for the cost of a no-deal Brexit, Chancellor Philip Hammond has indicated.

The Chancellor said that the Government would have to “refocus” its priorities if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal next March, in order to concentrate resources on dealing with the new circumstances.

His comments come during HuffPost UK’s ‘Austerity Bites’ series, which has highlighted cases such as a man who killed himself after having £20 a week slashed from his benefits, underlined the impact of cost-cutting measures first introduced eight years ago.

Hammond was speaking shortly after an official was photographed with an internal Treasury paper which stated that Whitehall departments would have to rely on “internal reprioritisation” as a first resort to cover the costs of no-deal withdrawal.

Headed “Operation Yellowhammer”, the document clutched by an aide leaving the Cabinet Office revealed that the Government’s Civil Contingencies Secretariat held a two-day workshop last week to consider plans for a possible no-deal outcome.

It said that departments should be raising funds to cover “Yellowhammer costs” for 2019/20 through their own spending teams as well as bids to the Treasury.

And it stated: “Their first call should be internal reprioritisation.”

In last year’s Budget, Hammond announced £3 billion for Brexit preparations and said he stood ready to allocate further sums.

Downing Street stressed that no department has had to cut frontline spending to pay for Brexit.

The £3 billion war chest covers the two years 2018/19 and 2019/20, and Mr Hammond said the Treasury was now looking ahead to longer-term pressures on resources.

Asked about the Yellowhammer document during a visit to Glasgow, the Chancellor told the BBC: “Departments have the funding for no-deal planning. What we’re beginning to discuss is now part of long-term contingency planning.”

He added: “In no-deal circumstances we would have to refocus Government priorities so that Government was concentrated on the circumstances that we found ourselves in.

“Let me reiterate again that is not the outcome we are expecting and it’s not the outcome we’re seeking.”