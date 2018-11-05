Philip Hammond has risked a fresh row with England’s teachers after he warned that those who didn’t like his offer of funding for “little extras” could see their money passed to other schools.

The Chancellor said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the reaction of teaching unions to his Budget announcement of an emergency £400m handed to schools to get them through the rest of the year.

Teachers, who say they have spent years lacking the cash needed for basics like paper and pens, had condemned his boast that the money would help demands for an “extra bit of kit”.

But exactly a week after his Budget gaffe, he sparked a fresh backlash as he tried to go on the offensive against his critics.

Appearing before the Treasury Select Committee on Monday, Hammond said: “Despite various comments that have been made by various people, I maintain that, for most secondary schools, receiving a cheque for £50,000 which they can spend on an item or items in year will be something worth having.”

He then added: “I’m sure that for anybody who feels it’s not worth having, there will be plenty of schools willing to receive the cheque on their behalf.”