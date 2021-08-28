Phillip Schofield Gives Heartfelt Speech As He Wins British LGBT Award For Coming Out Interview

Phillip Schofield delivered an emotional acceptance speech after his coming out interview on This Morning earned him a British LGBT Award.

On Friday night, it was announced that Schofe had been awarded the Spirit Award during this year’s ceremony, following his coming out as gay last year.

The daytime star was not there to accept his award in person as he’s currently on his summer holiday, but did send in a heartfelt video speech that was played on the night.

“This is a biggie,” Phil said of his latest awards win. “What a proud moment for me, I can’t tell you.”