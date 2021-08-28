Phillip Schofield Gives Heartfelt Speech As He Wins British LGBT Award For Coming Out Interview

Phillip Schofield delivered an emotional acceptance speech after his coming out interview on This Morning earned him a British LGBT Award.
On Friday night, it was announced that Schofe had been awarded the Spirit Award during this year’s ceremony, following his coming out as gay last year.
The daytime star was not there to accept his award in person as he’s currently on his summer holiday, but did send in a heartfelt video speech that was played on the night.
“This is a biggie,” Phil said of his latest awards win. “What a proud moment for me, I can’t tell you.”
A glassy-eyed Phil continued: “I’ve never won any award individually, every award you win there’s a team that’s there propping you up – and definitely that’s the case with this one.
“I had the most extraordinary people who helped me pack the parachute before I made the jump – friends and family, loved ones.
“And then there were an enormous amount of rainbow arms outstretched to catch me when I reached the bottom of my jump. And I’ve loved that, that’s something... I didn’t know quite what to expect, but what a lovely family I’ve thrown myself into. Thank you very much indeed.”
Phil added: “Life is still a work in progress, but of course, aren’t we all? But it’s been joyous to meet the people that I have, to have heard the lovely things that they’ve said to me, and to share a moment like this with you.
“I wish I was there. I’m sorry I’m not, but I am enormously proud. Thank you.”
In February 2020, Phillip came out in a pre-written statement posted on Instagram, which was then followed by an interview live on This Morning with his co-host Holly Willoughby.
Other winners at this year’s British LGBT Awards included UK Black Pride organiser Lady Phyll, pop singers Demi Lovato and Anne-Marie, Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and Spice Girls star Melanie C, who was awarded Ally Of The Year.