People Are Just Realising Who Phoebe Dynevor's Mum Is, And She's Pretty Famous

We’ve written before about how everyone from Tom Holland to Benedict Cumberbatch has far more famous parents than you’d expect.

Well, it seems Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor deserves a spot on that list, too ― the actor’s mother is none other than Sally Dynevor, who starred in Coronation Street.

What?

I know! Her mother plays Sally Metcalfe on the show, and has since 1986.

She’s appeared in a whopping 3,606 episodes (woah).

So, when Phoebe’s success started rolling in, she was pretty well-placed to offer the actor some advice.

“There was a certain point with Bridgerton where I was over-analysing everything and my mum told me to just embrace it all, and not to be terrified of it,” the Fair Play actor said.

“Fame doesn’t do great things to people in the public eye – particularly men. She’s really helped me navigate it all.”

It’s not just her mum with showbiz credentials ― her dad, Tim Dynevor, is a screenwriter, writing on shows like Emmerdale and creating series like Desperate Measures.

And Phoebe’s paternal grandmother, Shirley Dynevor, was an actor too, appearing in Rogue Male, Armchair Theatre, and more.



People remain surprised by the link on social media

A recent post about the family connection showed Denise Welch’s Corrie character, Natalie Barnes, fighting Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor’s character) on the show.

“Some see an iconic scene with Sally Dynevor’s Sally Webster walloping Denise Welsh’s Natalie on classic soap Coronation Street. Others see Matty Healy’s mum grappling with Phoebe Dynevor’s mum,” the X post read (yep, Denise Welch is Matty Healy’s mum).

“PHOEBE DYNEVOR’S MUM IS SALLY FROM CORRIE?????” another X reads.

Yet another person said “Why have I just realised Phoebe Dynevor’s mum is the actor who plays Sally in Corrie,” which received the reply, “Do you know how fucking amazing that is.”