'Piece Of S**t': Meghan McCain Rips Trump For Mocking Her Late Father

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Meghan McCain slammed former President Donald Trump for mocking her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), over injuries he sustained during his career in the military.

“My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday.

Advertisement

“Trump is a piece of shit, election denying, huckster whose own wife won’t campaign with him.”

Trump name-dropped McCain in an Iowa speech on Saturday as he remarked on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, during his administration.

“Obamacare is a catastrophe, nobody talks about it. You know, without John McCain, we would’ve had it done,” said Trump of McCain, who voted against a Republican measure that would’ve repealed parts of the act in 2017.

Trump later made a thumbs down gesture, imitating McCain’s vote at the time: “John McCain, for some reason, couldn’t get his arm up that day, remember? He goes ... like that. That was the end of that.”

McCain spent 5 1/2 years in a North Vietnamese prison, where he was subjected to torture after his Skyhawk dive bomber was shot down in 1967. At the time, he was a lieutenant commander in the Navy.

Advertisement

He sustained injuries from the crash, the torture and from “inadequate medical treatment,” ABC News noted, which left him unable to raise his arms above his shoulders.

My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him.



Trump is a piece of shit, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him. https://t.co/f3RlWLqT9B — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 7, 2024

Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, has attacked McCain on a number of occasions, both before and after his death in 2018.

The former president notably declared on the 2016 campaign trail that McCain was not “a war hero,” before adding that he likes people “who weren’t captured.”

He also grumbled about McCain last year in his “Letters to Trump” coffee-table book, where he wrote about giving the late senator “the world’s longest funeral.” It’s worth noting that Trump did not attend the funeral, at the request of McCain’s family.

Advertisement