Tottenham Fan Arrested For Throwing Banana Skin At Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A Tottenham supporter was arrested during Sunday’s north London derby for throwing a banana skin onto the pitch after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Arsenal ahead.

The Gunners ran out 4-2 winners in a memorable meeting at the Emirates Stadium, with Metropolitan Police afterwards confirming there were seven arrests made.

Press Association Sport understands one of those arrests came after a banana skin was hurled from the away end as Aubameyang celebrated scoring an early penalty in front of the Tottenham fans.

There were also six arrests for public order offences - at least two of which are believed to be Arsenal supporters who lit smoke canisters during the match.

Aubameyang had opened the scoring before an Eric Dier header and a Harry Kane spot-kick sent Spurs in ahead at half-time.

The Gabon forward went on to equalise, with Arsenal wrapping up the points through Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira strikes.

The unrest was not restricted to the stands as the two sets of players had to be separated following Dier’s equaliser.