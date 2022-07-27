Presenters Piers Morgan and Kay Burley have led well wishes to TalkTV host Kate McCann after she fainted live on air during the latest Tory leadership debate.
A loud crash could be heard halfway through Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s head-to-head on Tuesday night as Kate collapsed to the floor of the studio.
In clips shared on social media, a visibly shocked Truss is seen exclaiming ‘oh my God’ as she holds her hands to her face.
The debate, hosted by The Sun newspaper, was dramatically halted after the incident took place.
Kate’s fellow TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “I’ve seen some sneaky ways to make yourself the biggest star at @TalkTV but this is ridiculous @KateEMcCann – seriously, glad you’re OK.”
He added: “You were brilliant until this happened, and will be brilliant in the rematch.”
Sky News presenter Kay Burley also sent her well wishes, tweeting: “@KateEMcCann was doing a sensational job. So relieved to hear she’s OK. I’m sure the candidates will return to continue the debate under her expert stewardship. Get some rest Kate x.”
TalkTV host Tom Newton Dunn added: “I know from working with @KateEMcCann every night that she is one of the very best in the business at holding politicians to account.
“She proved that in the first half hour of the debate, and she will prove that again. She is a fantastic talent and I’m hugely proud of her.”
The former chancellor and Foreign Secretary both tweeted to wish the presenter well shortly after the interruption.
TalkTV later apologised to viewers for not resuming the programme.
The broadcaster said in a statement: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight, and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”
Kate was meant to appear alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole, but he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday.