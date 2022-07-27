Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann at TalkTV before the start of The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No10. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

A loud crash could be heard halfway through Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s head-to-head on Tuesday night as Kate collapsed to the floor of the studio.

In clips shared on social media, a visibly shocked Truss is seen exclaiming ‘oh my God’ as she holds her hands to her face.

The debate, hosted by The Sun newspaper, was dramatically halted after the incident took place.

Kate’s fellow TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “I’ve seen some sneaky ways to make yourself the biggest star at @TalkTV but this is ridiculous @KateEMcCann – seriously, glad you’re OK.”

He added: “You were brilliant until this happened, and will be brilliant in the rematch.”

I’ve seen some sneaky ways to make yourself the biggest star at @TalkTV but this is ridiculous @KateEMcCann - seriously, glad you’re OK. You were brilliant until this happened, and will be brilliant in the rematch. 👍 https://t.co/wZRGNmRGQ5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2022

Sky News presenter Kay Burley also sent her well wishes, tweeting: “@KateEMcCann was doing a sensational job. So relieved to hear she’s OK. I’m sure the candidates will return to continue the debate under her expert stewardship. Get some rest Kate x.”

.@KateEMcCann was doing a sensational job. So relieved to hear she’s OK. I’m sure the candidates will return to continue the debate under her expert stewardship.



Get some rest Kate x #theSun pic.twitter.com/ZImLqE58wi — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) July 26, 2022

TalkTV host Tom Newton Dunn added: “I know from working with @KateEMcCann every night that she is one of the very best in the business at holding politicians to account.

“She proved that in the first half hour of the debate, and she will prove that again. She is a fantastic talent and I’m hugely proud of her.”

The former chancellor and Foreign Secretary both tweeted to wish the presenter well shortly after the interruption.

Good news that you're already recovering @KateEMcCann.



It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly! https://t.co/ptogMJ3pt5 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 26, 2022

Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end. Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the @TheSun @TalkTV team again soon. https://t.co/pvcl12G73X — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 26, 2022

TalkTV later apologised to viewers for not resuming the programme.

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

The broadcaster said in a statement: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight, and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”