Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with host TalkTV political editor Kate McCann at TalkTV's Ealing Studios, west London. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

The latest Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss was taken off-air after host Kate McCann fainted.

The head-to-head, hosted by The Sun newspaper on TalkTV, was dramatically halted after an incident took place in the studio.

Advertisement

A loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals as they clashed once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy.

The programme immediately went off-air, with a message appearing on the screen, saying: “We are sorry for the disruption to this programme.

“We are working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.”

It was initially described as a “medical issue”, and TalkTV later added: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

Advertisement

McCann, TalkTV’s political editor, was meant to appear alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole, but he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday.

Truss, the foreign secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

A Sun spokesperson had said: “There was a medical issue, we hope to be back on air soon.”

I know from working with @KateEMcCann every night that she is one of the very best in the business at holding politicians to account. She proved that in the first half hour of the debate, and she will prove that again. She is a fantastic talent and I’m hugely proud of her. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) July 26, 2022

Sending all good wishes to @KateEMcCann. What an awful thing to happen to her on such a big day.



And all credit to @trussliz for her instant reaction and rushing over to help Kate.



A shocking moment for everyone watching. as well as those in the studio. — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦 (@IainDale) July 26, 2022

Thought @KateEMcCann was absolutely brill tonight - held the candidates feet to the fire and I loved the format of hearing from Sun readers. Meant we got a real focus on the NHS and cost of living with no wriggle room for dodging the question. https://t.co/rIjpW2lvID — Charlotte Ivers (@CharlotteIvers) July 26, 2022

Advertisement

Sunak tweeted to wish the journalist well after the incident.

He said: “Good news that you’re already recovering Kate McCann.

“It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly.”

Truss extended her sympathies to McCann. She said on Twitter: “Relieved to hear Kate McCann is fine.

“Really sorry that such a good debate had to end.

“Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the TheSun and TalkTV team again soon.”