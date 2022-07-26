The latest Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss was taken off-air after host Kate McCann fainted.
The head-to-head, hosted by The Sun newspaper on TalkTV, was dramatically halted after an incident took place in the studio.
A loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals as they clashed once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy.
The programme immediately went off-air, with a message appearing on the screen, saying: “We are sorry for the disruption to this programme.
“We are working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.”
It was initially described as a “medical issue”, and TalkTV later added: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”
McCann, TalkTV’s political editor, was meant to appear alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole, but he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday.
Truss, the foreign secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.
A Sun spokesperson had said: “There was a medical issue, we hope to be back on air soon.”
Sunak tweeted to wish the journalist well after the incident.
He said: “Good news that you’re already recovering Kate McCann.
“It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly.”
Truss extended her sympathies to McCann. She said on Twitter: “Relieved to hear Kate McCann is fine.
“Really sorry that such a good debate had to end.
“Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the TheSun and TalkTV team again soon.”