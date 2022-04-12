Piers Morgan Believes He Should Be 'The Darling Of The Left'

Piers Morgan has claimed he should be seen as “the darling of the left” but isn’t because they have “become so extreme” that they now see him as “their enemy”.

The controversial presenter has insisted he is “not a right winger” in a new interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine, as he prepares to launch his new show on forthcoming network talkTV.

Piers – who left his presenting role on Good Morning Britain last year after he cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s claims that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family – also said he does not believe any of his views are controversial.

“I’m not a right winger. I’m not a conservative. I’m not a far-left [person],” he said (via Metro).“I’m probably slightly left-of-centre.”

Piers Morgan Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Piers previously admitted to voting for Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party in the 2019 election because he was “incensed by the failure to honour the result” of the EU referendum. However, he has been a vocal critic of the prime minister in recent times, particularly over his handling of the Covid pandemic.

He continued: “My sensibilities are sort of old-fashioned liberal in the sense [that I believe] in freedom of speech and democracy. I’m not homophobic. I’m not sexist, I believe in fairness and equality for all. I’ve campaigned against racial injustice on television and in print for many years.

“I should be the darling of the left. But I’m not. I’m their enemy because the left have become so extreme they’ve become the very fascists who they profess to hate most.”

Explaining that he “never thinks his views are controversial”, Piers added: “I genuinely don’t think I come at anything from a position where people could say, ‘Well, that’s outrageous.’ And if they do think it is, well, tell me what it is I’ve said that’s outrageous – because I bet you’ve struggled.”

Later this month, Piers will launch his new global TV show on talkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which he says aims to “cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world”.

Piers on the set of his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored TalkTV

Announcing the show in March, he said: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.”

He added: “I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”