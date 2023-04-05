Piers Morgan Says 'Opinions Flew' During Dinner With Gary Lineker, Amanda Holden And Bruno Tonioli

Piers Morgan has admitted there were some colourful conversations as he came together with Amanda Holden, Gary Lineker and Bruno Tonioli for dinner in the US.

The cohort of British TV stars were pictured on a night out in Hollywood this week, where Piers said opinions were “flying”.

He posted a picture of himself with former Britain’s Got Talent co-star Amanda and her new fellow judge Bruno, along with Match Of The Day presenter Gary on Twitter.

Advertisement

Piers also shared a picture of them at dinner with Amanda’s Heart Radio co-presenter and former Pussycat Doll singer Ashley Roberts, Amanda’s model daughter Lexi and music producer husband Chris Hughes.

They were also joined by former X Factor winner James Arthur, and Piers’ son Spencer Morgan.

“Two pop stars, two judges (well, three, technically), Britain’s most notorious opinion-expresser (not me 🤣), a model, a sports journalist, and a showbiz manager. My kinda dinner party,” he captioned the snap.

Advertisement

Piers, who has always had a friendly rivalry with Gary, recently supported the BBC presenter through his recent impartiality row that saw him temporarily suspended from Match Of The Day after tweeting criticism about a new government migrant policy.

In a column in The Sun supporting Gary’s right to free speech, Piers wrote: “I prefer to just defend free speech in all its guises even if I vehemently disagree with what someone is saying, or even hate the person saying it.

“He’s not always right but in my experience, he always means what he says, and he also practices what he preaches.”

Amanda, who has stayed friends with Piers after he left the Britain’s Got Talent panel in 2011, was also recently in the headlines as she faced a backlash over her use of the word “woke” after saying what she “loved” about the late Paul O’Grady was that he was “not woke in any way”.

Many people took issue with Amanda’s choice of words, highlighting the fact that the gay star was a trailblazing queer activist, trans rights supporter and arguably, as Lily Savage, the very first drag queen to breakthrough on to mainstream TV.