Piers Morgan Tears Into Israeli Spokesperson Over Unknown Number Of Civilian Deaths In Gaza

Piers Morgan interviewed Israeli spokesperson Avi Hyman Piers Morgan Uncensored

Piers Morgan spent at least five minutes putting Avi Hyman in the hot seat after the Israeli spokesperson refused to say how many civilians have been killed in Gaza.

Israeli troops have just invaded Rafah, the southern Gaza city where 1.5 million people have sought refuge since the war began.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says at least 34,000 people have already been killed over the course of the war, although it does not differentiate between militants and civilians in its numbers.

Meanwhile, Hyman said at least 14,000 Hamas fighters have been “taken out” – and then refused to say exactly how many civilians Israel believes have been killed, just blaming the “fog of war”.

Morgan said: “You have exact numbers for Hamas terrorists you’ve killed.

“Why wouldn’t you know how many civilians you’ve killed?”

“Obviously our focus is to go after the Hamas terrorists,” Hyman said.

Morgan replied: “That does imply you are putting a bigger premium on killing Hamas terrorists in terms of numbers and accountability than you are on innocent civilians. That can’t be right, surely?

“If you know how many Hamas terrorists you’ve killed, you must know how many civilians you’ve killed? Otherwise you’re prioritising the lives of terrorists over innocent people.”

Hyman said: “Piers, with respect, don’t put words into my mouth, please. I didn’t say exactly 14,000 I said around 14,000, whereas Hamas will come out with precise numbers.”

Morgan asked for a “ballpark” figure, but he said: “You can use the ballpark figures of Hamas, which I reject as being false.”

“If they’re false why would you give me those?” the broadcaster said.

“I gave you the numbers I had,” Hyman said.

Morgan said he was “bemused” that Israel was not “keeping count of both” categories.

“I don’t have that information to give you, Piers,” Hyman replied.

“You literally have no idea how many civilians you’ve been killing?” Morgan said.

“Sorry to push you on this, but it’s quite extraordinary.

“You’re an official spokesperson for the Israeli government and you have no idea how many civilians you’ve killed?

“I thought you just told me you were particularly careful about not killing civilians – but how can you say that with any certainty?”

Hyman replied: “It’s not that I don’t know, I’m not authorised to give the information. I don’t have the information.”

Morgan said that was “complete nonsense”.

The spokesman just stared at Morgan in silence, before reiterating Israel’s pursuit of Hamas.

Pushed once again, Hyman said: “When the dust settles, we will come out with the proper numbers. Hamas runs to the press daily with false...”

“When the dust settles a lot of people will have died,” Morgan replied.

The conversation went around in circles for a few more minutes, before the presenter said: “I’ve never had an Israeli spokesman who simply said, ‘I’ve no idea’ – particularly after you boasted about the way you’ve been very smart and avoided killing civilians.”

Hyman replied: “If you can point me to another conflict by which they have evacuated, got out of harm’s way civilians to the extent that Israel has done...”

Israel’s military has previously said killing two civilians for every one militant is a “tremendously positive” ratio.

“How can you expect me to accept any other comparisons to any other conflict or war, given you do not know how many civilians you’ve killed?” Morgan asked.