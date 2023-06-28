Dan Walker Had The Best Response After Piers Morgan Won A Prize At TV Awards

Former breakfast TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock/Mike Egerton/EMPICS/Getty

Dan Walker couldn’t resist the chance to poke fun at Piers Morgan after the former Good Morning Britain presenter won a prize at the Tric Awards on Tuesday.

Piers took home the gong for Interview of the Year for his chat with Cristiano Ronaldo, which was presented to him by his former breakfast TV rival.

Over the course of their respective tenures at BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain, Dan and Piers were engaged in a usually-playful rivalry that mostly revolved around their viewing figures and differing interview styles.

After Piers was announced as the winner, The Sun reported that Dan recreated the infamous moment his rival stormed off the Good Morning Britain set, after an argument about Meghan Markle with weather presenter Alex Beresford, which eventually led to his exit from GMB.

Piers and Dan at the Tric Awards David M. Benett via Getty Images

During his speech, Piers said: “I know what you’re all thinking – long overdue.

“Obviously, my initial pain at realising this was going to be presented to me by Dan Walker was then overtaken by the reality of the enormous pain he would be suffering in having to present it to me.

“Although quite what he knows about presenting is beyond me – it’s a joke!”

While Piers and Dan’s rivalry had – in the most part – remained friendly, last year, the former BBC presenter said there was one particular incident in which he believed his former ITV rival “overstepped the mark”.