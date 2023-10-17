Pink Postpones 2 Live Shows Due To 'Family Medical Issues'

Pink performing in California last week Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

Pink has been forced to postpone two dates on her ongoing US tour due to a family emergency.

The chart-topping singer kicked off her Trustfall tour last week, in support of the album of the same name, which peaked at number one in the UK upon its release in February.

However, on Monday evening, the Grammy winner shared that her two shows in Tacoma, Washington would have to be pushed back as a result of “family medical issues”.

She explained: “I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows [on] 17 and 18 October will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule.

“Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

Earlier this year, Pink travelled around the UK, select US cities and Australia as part of her Summer Carnival tour, during which she was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Willow and six-year-old son Jameson, whose father is the singer’s husband, motocross racer Carey Hart.

She unveiled her ninth album Trustfall at the beginning of 2023, which was preceded by the singles Never Gonna Not Dance Again and the collection’s title track, both of which reached the top 20 in the UK singles chart.