Pink Kicks Out Concertgoer After He Interrupts Her Show With Circumcision Protest

Pink on stage in Atlanta earlier this month Scott Legato via Getty Images

Pink was interrupted during a live show once again this week, by an audience member’s antics.

The Who Knew singer was in the middle of her show on Monday night when a man at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, began yelling about circumcision while holding up a message on his phone calling it “cruel and harmful”.

Never one to suffer fools, Pink abruptly told him to cut it out.

“Oh wow, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you?” Pink told the protester, as seen in viral TikTok footage.

“Do you feel good about yourself? Are you gonna be alright? You spent all this money to come here and do that? Come on, dude.”

Pink joked that she might “have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money” before asking security to escort him out.

“He came here tonight to talk about circumcision,” she continued. “Get out, why don’t you get that outta here?”

Pink seemed to be getting fed up with people disrupting her performances. A person at a London show over the summer presented the singer with what she said were the ashes of her dead mother.

Following that, she also made headlines when a wheel of cheese was thrown at her during her show.

Pink joked after the protester was escorted out. Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images

This wasn’t Pink’s first confrontation over circumcision, prompted by an innocent Instagram post in 2019 of her then-two-year-old son.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote in a blurred-out follow-up post. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Pink has expressed special distaste for people who tell others what to do with their bodies.

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, she also told any potential fans who “believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus” to “NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN”.