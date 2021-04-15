3 Guys Created A Pink Glove For Disposing Tampons. Give Us Strength

Disposing of tampons isn’t rocket science. You pull the string, wrap it in tissue and stick it in the bin. Job done.

But a group of guys from Germany think we’re doing it all wrong.

The three men created a product called Pinky – a bright pink glove you’re encouraged to wear while removing a tampon or pad, which then forms its own bag. Yep, it’s essentially a dog poo bag for people who have periods.

The invention has gone down like a lead balloon with women on social media, who’ve accused the men of “mansplaining” periods, as well as contributing to the discourse that periods are dirty, shameful and must be hidden.

The Pinky glove gained global attention after it was shared by Dr Jen Gunter, dubbed “Twitter’s resident gynaecologist”.

“So these dudes designed pink gloves so tampons and pads can be disposed of properly and discretely. I shit you not,” she tweeted, alongside translated screenshots from the brand’s Instagram.

In the screenshots, the men claim they created the product after speaking to female housemates about the challenges of disposing tampons – but people on Twitter are having none of it.

You know what the world doesn't need? More men making a fuss about periods and earning a shitload of money by selling products no one really needs. #pinkygloves #HoehlederLoewen https://t.co/qbXwdtI8u7 — Gabriela Madeleine Greilinger (@ggreilinger) April 14, 2021

1. Men use a hand urinating, and are constantly adjusting or otherwise handling their junk

2. Studies show few men wash their hands after using public restrooms



But sure, men, make and shame women into using female genital gloves because our bodies freak you out.



Grow TF up. — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) April 14, 2021

One of the absolute dumbest things I have ever come across. And to look so incredibly proud of inventing a "problem" to "solve". 😳

These guys piss me off and they need to crawl back under whatever 1940's sexist rock they crawled out of when they came up with this crap. — Mia Stålnacke (@AngryTheInch) April 14, 2021

Do they know that we can just put them in the garbage can and then... wash our hands? Who is this for?? — Stevie Jackson 🏳️‍🌈 (@steviekayjay) April 14, 2021

Men, solving problems that aren't actually problems and then patting themselves on the back for *checks notes* keeping us safe from our own menstrual blood? — Nik Still Staying Home (@longtimetohere) April 14, 2021

I bet they didn’t even consider all the extra waste this brilliant, disruptive unicorn product was gonna cause. Not even once! — Luna ☕️ (@Lunalore) April 14, 2021

Others pointed out the frustration that a women-owned business for washable period pants struggled to gain backers, while the men have found investors for their garish gloves.

Note that the two women from @its_me_ooia, who sell washable period panties, did NOT receive investment in the same TV show two years ago. Money comes when men sell expensive pink waste as a solution for a „women‘s problem“. #pinkygloves — LangueDoc (@ijscreme) April 14, 2021

Didn’t you know “women’s problems” are only worth solving when the actual problem is the ways in which they make men uncomfortable? — Schwarz-Roter Henno Ⓐ 🏴🚩 (@realHenno) April 14, 2021

The Pinky founders have since apologised for missing the mark.

“We have not dealt adequately and properly with the subject. That was a big mistake,” they said in a statement posted on Instagram (translated using Google).

“The good thing about the current situation is that the period and its political aspects are getting a lot of attention and the important social discourse is now widespread.”

The founders went on to insist that they are “absolutely in favour” of removing the taboo surrounding periods.

“We realise that we still have a lot to learn and that we have some blind spots,” they said. “We take your feedback very seriously and [will] rethink our product and reflect on the entire history of its creation.”