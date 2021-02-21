Passenger Plane Engine Fails With Debris Narrowly Missing Homes Below

Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto areas around Denver during an emergency landing, with one large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home. The plane landed safely and nobody onboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said. One video taken from what appeared to be inside the United plane showed an engine on fire. “Something blew up,” a man on the video can be heard saying. In an audio recording, a United pilot could be heard making a mayday call to air traffic control. “Mayday, aircraft just experienced engine failure, need to turn immediately,” according to audio from the monitoring website liveatc.net which was reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after take-off. Flight 328 was travelling from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said. United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard. The airline released no further details. The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.

DEVELOPING | Photos from the Broomfield Police Department in Colorado show debris from a plane with engine trouble. The plane safely landed at the Denver International Airport and no injuries were immediately reported. pic.twitter.com/dnTUvHrBAr — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) February 20, 2021