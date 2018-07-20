Plastic Surgeon 'Dr Bumbum' Arrested After Patient With Buttock Implants Dies

A plastic surgeon known as “Dr Bumbum” or “Dr Butt” for his bum-enhancing surgeries has been arrested in Brazil, four days after one of his patients died.

Police in Rio Janeiro said on their website that they had been searching for Denis Furtado since Sunday when his patient Lilian Calixto, a 46-year-old bank manager, died at a hospital where Furtado had taken her after a procedure.

Local media reported that the hospital said Calixto arrived with tachycardia, an abnormally fast heart rate, after having silicone injected into each buttock.

Police said Furtado and his mother, who is also a doctor, were arrested in an office in a business centre in the Barra de Tijuca beachside neighbourhood of Rio in connection with the woman’s death. It was not clear if they had been charged with any crime.