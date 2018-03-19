‘We Are On The Edge’: The Plight Of Displaced People In Eastern Ukraine

The frontline of a conflict reaches further than where the shells drop. It enters cities, villages, camps and clinics miles away, in the hearts of those who have fled.

The medical-humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) arrived in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine in May 2014 to provide free primary healthcare and psychological support to those living on land divided between the control of the Ukrainian Government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Since arriving in Ukraine in January 2017, I have witnessed two harsh winters, which exacerbate the effect of having limited or no access to medical care on the (mainly) women living in the conflict zone. On my first visit to Granitne, a frontline village, one lady arrived with the insulin she needed to treat her diabetes in a plastic bag with a hot water bottle, to stop it from freezing on her journey to the clinic. The stories I have heard range from the loss of loved ones during shelling, the psychological trauma of living in dark, damp basements haunting villagers in their sleep, and unfortunately, for some, the loss of the will to live.

The conflict has broken up infrastructure, transport lines, and ripped apart the region’s health system, with many healthcare staff leaving to safer areas. However, for fear of losing their homes and possessions, or for lack of opportunity to leave, many people have stayed.

Sixty percent of MSF’s patients, caught up in the conflict and living along the frontline, are elderly and mostly women. They suffer from chronic diseases and need psychological support to manage the trauma they have experienced over the last three years.

For MSF, it is imperative to ensure that those who have left all their belongings, and in some instances homes they occupied since birth, can access medical care while on the move to safety.

This is not only to provide consistency in their access to medication for life-threatening chronic diseases but to keep psychological trauma at bay - a trauma intensified by the loss of support networks built up with neighbours and families that have had to separate.

The waiting room in Hospital One

In Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, MSF runs four mobile clinics for people who have fled home as a result of a four-year conflict between Ukrainian forces and those fighting for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, in the Donbas region.

In Mariupol’s Hospital One, in the east of the city, MSF staff use two small consultation rooms at the end of one of the hospital’s dimly lit corridors to provide free access to a nurse, doctor and psychologist. The waiting room outside, with benches lining the walls, is quietly tense.

As with most of MSF’s mobile clinics in eastern Ukraine, patients desperately await the doctor’s door to open, many burdened with swollen legs and bad memories. But there is a marked difference in this clinic to those in villages close to the frontline, where despite the sound of shelling, despite a military presence, despite unpredictable public transport and closed health centres, those in the villages are still home.

Patients in Hospital One remained guarded, watching on as one woman described to me her fear of an illness affecting the blood vessels in her brain, requiring intravenous treatment, and as another elderly lady, her arm in a cast, broke into muffled tears as she asked for support in receiving her missing pension.

Eventually, as one 58-year-old woman began to share her story, others chipped in, on the premise that although they all strictly wished to remain anonymous, with the hope of one day peacefully returning home, they felt their stories needed to be heard.

Alongside diabetes, she had high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems and what she described as problems with blood vessels – which the MSF clinic for primary healthcare cannot treat.

“I live in a small village. We have a feldsher station (healthcare professional who provides emergency care), no pharmacy, no doctor, just a nurse practising,” she said.

“We are IDPs, we stay in Mariupol because my husband has a job here at one of the steel plants.”

Alongside her husband she arrived in Mariupol in February 2015, during a period of heavy shelling.

“We have no sleep at night, we are all nervous,” she said.

“I can’t sleep until 4am because of my nerves. I also hear the shelling in Mariupol.”

“Just take away the war and bring us peace”.

“We wish for the peace to come, for the calmness to come.”