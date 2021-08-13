How Was The Plymouth Shooter Able To Get A Gun?

Jake Davison shot five people dead and left two others with life-changing injuries on Thursday evening in Plymouth, before taking his own life.

The weapon Davison used was described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

Police have not yet confirmed this assessment, although a weapon was found on site.

Police have confirmed there will be an independent review into how the 22-year-old gunman was a licensed firearms holder as the public question how such a mass shooting – the first in the UK for more than decade – could have happened.

How strict are the UK gun licensing rules?

The government claims: “Firearms control in the UK is among the toughest in the world and as a result firearms offences continue to make up a small proportion (less than 0.2 percent) of recorded crime.”

To possess a firearm or shotgun, a certificate must first be issued by the police to allow the individual in question to possess, buy or acquire the weapon.

The individual must be assessed by the police and prove they have “good reason to own the firearm” before getting their licence.

The gov.uk website states: “The authority rests with local police forces rather than a central licensing authority because of the local information that police will use to inform their judgement.”

This process usually involves interviews, visits to the individual’s property, criminal record checks and references from friends. The applicant’s GP may be contacted as well.

There needs to be a separate certificate for buying ammunition.

These certificates usually last five years from the date of issue or renewal, will include a photograph of the user and information about the firearm.

Those seeking a certificate need to prove to the chief officer of police they are not a danger to the public’s safety or to public peace by possessing a firearms.

The gov.uk website states: “A shotgun certificate will not be given or renewed if the chief officer of police has a reason that you should not be allowed to have a shotgun under the Firearms Act. Or if they do not think you have a good reason to have, buy or use a shotgun.”