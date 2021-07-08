WPA Pool via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been accused of making “empty promises” to British bioscience firms after it emerged that new rapid Covid tests offered to NHS staff are manufactured by a Chinese firm. Lateral flow tests made by Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, based near Shanghai, have been bought up at undisclosed cost by the Department of Health and Social Care. HuffPost UK has learned that the DHSC is shifting away from its reliance on tests made by Innova Medical Group, a US-registered company that has won nearly more than £2bn in contracts for its own Chinese-made products. The move had sparked hopes that home-grown firms, which claim to offer more reliable and cheaper tests, would finally get a share of Test and Trace’s huge £37bn budget. But only one small British firm, SureScreen in Derby, has been contracted to provide rapid tests, and the much bigger ‘Orient Gene’ - as it is known - is being used to provide large numbers of diagnostics instead.

The first clue to the shift away from Innova came in new guidance for NHS managers and staff, which says they should expect a new test which differs in “the method of swabbing”. The Innova test requires a swab from the back of the throat as well as the nose, a practice that is seen as uncomfortable for many. The OrientGene and SureScreen tests only need nasal swabs. The new guidance, seen by HuffPost UK, states that all NHS staff can from July order their boxes of tests directly from the gov.uk website rather than have them supplied by their hospital trust. Staff will be expected to use up their current Innova boxes, which contain 25 tests, before shifting to the new system.

The change also appears designed to ensure that tests are more accurately registered, following scathing criticism from the National Audit Office that nearly 600 million Innova tests were not being tracked. Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “Handing this work to a Chinese company right after saying they wanted more lateral flow tests made in Britain is typical of this government’s empty promises to support British jobs and industries. “Instead of using the powers they have to boost industry in Britain, they are instead happy to leave our economy weak and see British businesses losing out. “Labour has a plan to buy, make and sell more in Britain to get our economy firing on all cylinders and for us to build up skills and businesses for the future as we recover from the pandemic.” Speaking at the government’s Porton Down laboratory in November, Boris Johnson said: “We are seeing real progress on a UK-made lateral flow test. We’re not quite there yet but in the months ahead we’ll be making them in this country as well.” Johnson went further earlier this year, when he declared: “We’ve created an indigenous industry not just to conduct lateral flow testing, but to make lateral flow tests.” The DHSC told HuffPost UK it was “committed to ensuring that the UK has the testing supplies and equipment it needs”. “As part of this, people may receive the DHSC branded Innova self LFD test, or an Orient Gene branded self LFD test. If the test will be conducted in an assisted setting, Innova, Orient Gene tests may be used. “Collaboration between industry and government continues to be a priority and we are hugely grateful to all the manufacturers and suppliers who have come forward to offer their assistance in producing Lateral Flow Devices (LFDs). “We are planning to diversify the supply of LFDs and have started to procure through fair and transparent competition via our LFD Dynamic Purchasing System.” The DHSC insisted British innovation was at the forefront of its response to the pandemic and partnerships with British firms would help it “to build back better by tapping into the UK’s domestic talent, ingenuity and industry”. Orient Gene tests have already been used by Test and Trace in its supplies to some schools and colleges, partly because their nasal swabbing is easier to use than back-of-the-throat swabs. As part of the PM’s ‘moonshot’ plan to offer mass testing to the public, two free lateral flow tests per week have been offered in recent months, but that scheme is set to end in September. If individuals are forced to pay for their own tests, a lucrative market could open up for those tests approved by regulators. British firms have spent many months trying to persuade the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to move away from the Chinese-made tests. Earlier this year, DHSC agreed contracts with Omega Diagnostics, headquartered in Alva in Scotland and Global Access Diagnostics in Bedfordshire to provide manufacturing capacity for mass production of British alternatives. Omega plans to use provide capacity for rapid tests tests using key pieces of manufacturing equipment loaned by the UK government, but it is still waiting for confirmation on which test it will be required to manufacture. One UK company, Mologic, was so infuriated with the delays in approving its own test - which it says has passed WHO standards - that it threatened to sue the government. One problem has been that British-made tests have failed to win full approval from the government lab at Porton Down, even though their own independent studies suggests they work well. Frustrated biotech firms may end up selling their tests in Europe and the US rather than the UK, and some in Whitehall sympathise with their complaint that Porton Down processes are overly bureaucratic. Neale Hanvey, MP for the Alba party, raised in prime minister’s question time on Wednesday the issue of Innova’s big government contracts and the failure to use rival tests made by Scottish-based firms such as Omega Diagnostics. Hanvey pointed to the lack of progress since health minister James Bethell tweeted in March that British companies would be used to supply tests by May.

We’re investing in 2m LFDs per week by end May from British firms @OmegaDiagnostic (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿) and @mologic to stop the spread of COVID-19. Details 👇



Investment in 🇬🇧 talent will help "build back better" & create 100s of jobs. 🙏 to all involved.



🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦠🚀🙏https://t.co/TLhiRO1XZg — Lord Bethell (@JimBethell) March 15, 2021