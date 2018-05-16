An Insider's Guide To Preparing For PMQs

Two weeks ago, Jeremy Corbyn used PMQs to ask Theresa May about Amber Rudd’s resignation, the UK’s disappointing economic growth, A&E waiting times, school budget cuts, the link between police numbers and serious violent crime, and council tax rises – six questions, six topics, just under 800 words. Last week, he devoted all six of his questions, and fewer than 500 words in total, to the Conservative Party’s splits over Brexit.

Tight, pointed questions on a single topic that’s difficult for the government are nearly always tougher for the Prime Minister to handle than unfocused rambles from one issue to another. So it’s no coincidence that last week’s PMQs was a comprehensive victory for Jeremy Corbyn, while the previous week’s, where the leaders’ exchanges took a full four minutes longer, was a dull and inconclusive mess in which the Prime Minister – despite the loss of her Home Secretary a few days earlier – was not seriously troubled.

For the team that helps the Leader of the Opposition prepare for PMQs – a team I was part of between 2010 and 2016, working for much of that time alongside Ayesha Hazarika, co-author with me of a new book, Punch & Judy Politics: An Insiders’ Guide to Prime Minister’s Questions – choosing the topic is one of the most important tasks. It’s not always as straightforward as it sounds. Nor is writing the questions. Lord Bruce Grocott, probably the longest-serving PMQs prep veteran of all, who worked on it with successive Labour leaders starting with Neil Kinnock in the mid-1980s and finishing with Harriet Harman’s second spell in 2015, always used to say that he knew we were going to have a good week if Ed Miliband’s questions could fit on a single side of A4 paper. Too often, they couldn’t. Last week, but not the week before, Jeremy Corbyn’s probably could.

When we asked Ed Miliband to reflect, in an interview for our book, on choosing the topic for PMQs he said that there is “a kind of tug-of-war between the strategic imperative and the strategic case you’re wanting to prosecute, and the day-to-day, week-to-week policy issues that arise”. William Hague told us something similar: “You’ve got the choice of the subject, and that means you’ve got to be more reactive to the news agenda, how the media will regard it, and you’ve got to balance what is a really good line of attack, or what’s an important line of attack, and they may not be the same thing.”

That balance is not straightforward. If you ask about the issue that’s leading today’s front pages and news bulletins, you’ve got a good chance of getting a clip onto the evening news, and your message in front of a wider audience than the small number of people who are watching live. If you ask about something you care deeply about, but where the media has yet to take an interest, you might win a victory on the day but find that nobody else notices. (Too often, Jeremy Corbyn has asked about issues that are unlikely to win him any media coverage, and then failed to win anyway).