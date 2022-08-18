Mass Sackings At P&O Ferries Caused Fury, And Its Owner Has Now Made Record Profits

“Are you in this mess because you don’t know what you’re doing? Or are you just a shameless criminal?”

The inquiry prompted transport secretary Grant Shapps to call for Hebblethwaite to be sacked for “brazen and breathtaking” beahviour.

He said the government would act to force the company to U-turn on their decision, which it has not.

How well are they doing?

DP World said on Thursday that it had made a profit of 884 million dollars (£736 million) over the six months to the end of June.

It was an increase of more than 51% over the year as the business said it had focused on shipping cargo with higher profit margins.

The results did not break out figures for P&O.

What has been the response?