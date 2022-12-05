Polish Footballer Breaks Hearts As He Reunites With His Son After Losing Match

Poland’s goalkeeper pulled at heartstrings when he was seen in a tearful reunion with his son after his team lost to France during the World Cup on Sunday.
Despite being knocked out of the world’s largest sporting tournament, Wojciech Szczesny first tried to console his son Liam when Poland were pushed out of the World Cup following a 3-1 defeat.
Once the full-time whistle went, the child was seen in tears – presumably at the team’s loss – while his father cuddled him tightly for almost a minute.
And that’s not the only time dads have come through for this tournament.
On Saturday, the Netherlands’ team had an equally emotional moment – although for a very different reason.
Daley Blind ended up running to his dad Danny (who is also the team’s assistant coach) when he scored a goal. The pair happily grabbed each other, elated at their success.
Their team are now through to the quarter-finals and will be playing Argentina on Friday.
Then there was the adorable moment between Australian footballer Mitchell Duke and his son, who was standing in the crowds.
When Duke scored, he ran around the stadium with his fingers in the shape of a ‘J’ – a gesture matched by Jaxson, who grinned back at his dad.