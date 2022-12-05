Polish Footballer Breaks Hearts As He Reunites With His Son After Losing Match

A Polish footballer was seen comforting his son immediately after his team lost Twitter

Poland’s goalkeeper pulled at heartstrings when he was seen in a tearful reunion with his son after his team lost to France during the World Cup on Sunday.

Despite being knocked out of the world’s largest sporting tournament, Wojciech Szczesny first tried to console his son Liam when Poland were pushed out of the World Cup following a 3-1 defeat.

Once the full-time whistle went, the child was seen in tears – presumably at the team’s loss – while his father cuddled him tightly for almost a minute.

Easy to forget footballers are dads, mums, brothers, sisters. Here’s keeper Szczęsny after Poland’s #WorldCup2022 defeat to France… pic.twitter.com/5djjIwsKCj — Peter Harvey (@peterjharvey) December 5, 2022

And that’s not the only time dads have come through for this tournament.

On Saturday, the Netherlands’ team had an equally emotional moment – although for a very different reason.

Daley Blind ended up running to his dad Danny (who is also the team’s assistant coach) when he scored a goal. The pair happily grabbed each other, elated at their success.

Their team are now through to the quarter-finals and will be playing Argentina on Friday.

👨👦 Dad and lad!



Daley Blind ran to his dad (and Netherlands assistant coach) Danny when he scored.



❤️ What a lovely moment!#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/n3uOl7f9so — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

Then there was the adorable moment between Australian footballer Mitchell Duke and his son, who was standing in the crowds.