Eleanor Tomlinson On ‘Poldark’ Pay Gap: ‘We're Equal Leads - I’d Be Pretty Upset If The Gap Hadn’t Closed’

‘Poldark’ star Eleanor Tomlinson has said she would be “pretty upset” if she found out she is paid less than the show’s lead Aidan Turner.

The actress, who plays Demelza, spoke about the gender pay gap on the BBC drama in an interview with Red magazine, where she stated her belief that her role was on equal footing with Aidan’s.

While she admitted her and Aidan had never spoken about their pay, Eleanor was then asked if she believed they received the same salary.