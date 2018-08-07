Police and fire crews have been called to Birmingham prison where several cars have been set alight.
A statement from West Midlands Police on Twitter read: “There were no reported injuries. Two masked men, reportedly armed with a fire arm, were seen to make off in a vehicle.”
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service told Huff Post UK two fire engines and ten fire fighters were in attendance at a blaze involving vehicles in the prison car park. They had left the scene by 4pm.
Director of HM Prison Birmingham, Rob Kellett, said: “At approximately 13:30 this afternoon an incident took place in the car park across the road from HM Prison Birmingham.
“Nobody has been injured. West Midlands Police and the fire service are in attendance, and a fire has been extinguished.”