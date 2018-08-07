PA Wire/PA Images Burned out vehicles in the car park of HMP Birmingham Prison

Police and fire crews have been called to Birmingham prison where several cars have been set alight.

A statement from West Midlands Police on Twitter read: “There were no reported injuries. Two masked men, reportedly armed with a fire arm, were seen to make off in a vehicle.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service told Huff Post UK two fire engines and ten fire fighters were in attendance at a blaze involving vehicles in the prison car park. They had left the scene by 4pm.