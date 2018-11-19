Police Attending 'Life Or Death Situation' Get Hit With Angry Note From Resident

A resident put an angry note on a police car while officers attended a “potentially life or death situation” involving a distressed neighbour.

Surrey Police posted the note on Facebook, revealing that, when confronted by the officers, the person who wrote the note told them: “I don’t care, it’s not my emergency.”

The incident happened as police attended an address in Horley following a report that a resident was being assaulted while a child was present at the property.

Reigate and Banstead Beat (Surrey Police) posted on Facebook: “Another heartfelt apology to the resident in #Horley who thought it would be helpful to tell us where we can and can’t park.