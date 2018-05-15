Big Brother Watch, a UK-based privacy watchdog, has called on the police to address major concerns over its use of facial recognition.

Following Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by the organisation it was revealed that a trial by South Wales Police resulted in 91% of the matches identifying the wrong people.

In the process the police force also ended up storing the biometric photos of 2,451 people without them having any knowledge of it.

According to Big Brother Watch, the technology resulted in the police staging interventions on some 31 innocent people, demanding that they prove their identity.

So how does it actually work?

Currently the police use two types of facial recognition technology: facial matching and automated facial matching.

Facial matching looks very similar to the technology you often see in hit crime dramas. The police take a still image of a person and then run it through a database of images they have on file to find a match.

The computer software looks for similarities in features and then presents the police with any possible matches.