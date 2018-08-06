Police Appeal For Man With Dragon Tattoo Pulled Unconscious From The Thames

Police are appealing for help tracing friends and family of a man with a distinctive dragon-like tattoo after he was rescued from the Thames.

The identity of the man, who is in a critical but stable condition, remains a mystery after he was pulled from the river near London’s Putney Embankment, Scotland Yard said on Saturday.

Detectives have ruled out foul play and believe the man, thought to be in his 30s, injured himself after entering a section of the river he thought was shallow on July 26.