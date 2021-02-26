Police Still Can't Explain 'Unfair' Use Of Powers Against BAME People, Watchdog Says

Police forces still can’t explain the disproportionate use of powers, such as stop and search and use of force, on Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people, a police watchdog has found.

Black people specifically were almost nine times more likely to be stopped and searched in 2019/20 than white people, but “no force can satisfactorily explain why”, a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) states.

Police risk losing the trust of the communities they serve, warned the watchdog, after its latest inspection on the disproportionate use of police powers.

Its report, published on Friday, highlighted how the killing of George Floyd in the US in May last year, and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed in the UK and globally, have again brought widespread attention to “the significant impact that police interaction can have, particularly on [BAME] communities”.

The inspectorate said data from 2019/20 shows people from ethnic minority backgrounds were over four times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, and that Black people specifically were nearly nine times more likely.

It said: “Over 35 years on from the introduction of stop and search legislation, no force fully understands the impact of the use of these powers.

“Disproportionality persists and no force can satisfactorily explain why.”

Data from the same time period found Black people were about 5.7 times more likely to have force used on them than white people, with figures showing they were more than nine times as likely to have Tasers drawn on them.

The report reveals Black people were also eight times more likely to be handcuffed while compliant and three times more likely to have a spit and bite guard used on them than white people, for reasons the inspectorate said are “unclear”.

Brandishing the use of these powers as “unfair”, HMICFRS warned this risks further reducing public trust in the police and could lead to more black and ethnic minority people being drawn into the criminal justice system, as well as disrupt their education and family lives and reduce their work opportunities.

“It feeds perceptions among the public and police about Black people and crime, and may also influence how the police allocate and deploy resources,” inspector of constabulary Wendy Williams said in the report.