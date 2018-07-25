Twenty-three people died in or following police custody last year, the highest number for a decade.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the figure included three people who died in a police cell, five in hospital after becoming unwell in custody, and nine who were taken ill at the scene of their arrest and died in hospital.

There were four fatal police shootings – including the three London Bridge terror attackers – compared to six last year. In total, 14 people died in or following custody in 2016/17.