Police Force Treating Misogyny As Hate Crime Receives Reports From Girls As Young As 12

A police force which records street harassment and misogyny as hate crime has received reports from girls as young as 12, bosses have revealed.

For nearly two years, police in Nottinghamshire have been recording unwanted advances, comments and gestures made towards women as a strand of hate crime and taking robust action against perpetrators.

David Alton, the force’s hate crime manager, said incidents have been reported by scores of women and girls, many of which revealed other forms of hatred.

Giving evidence to a Parliamentary inquiry into street harassment being conducted by the women and equalities select committee, Alton confirmed all recorded incidents involved men behaving inappropriately towards females.

“We have had reports from 12-year-old victims, we have had reports from women in their 60s,” he said.

“We have certainly seen a range of race and ethnicity, and certainly the issue of inter-sectionality in terms of the crossover into other areas of prejudice has been evident.”