Police Officer Sexually Assaulted As She Tried To Arrest Suspect After Attempted Rape

A police officer was sexually assaulted as she tried to arrest a suspect after an attempted rape, South Yorkshire Police has said.

She and a colleague were responding to reports of the attempted rape on Scotland Street, Sheffield at around 3.15am on Friday morning.

The suspect, a man, struck both of them with a wooden sign board and sexually assaulted the officer as she tried to arrest him, the force said.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey said: “Our officers potentially face danger every time they respond to an incident, putting themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect the communities of South Yorkshire.

“The officers who attended this morning were faced with a dangerous and violent situation, however they showed immense bravery in dealing with the incident.