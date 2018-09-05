Police Officer Who Tasered Race Relations Adviser Cleared Of Misconduct

A police officer who fired the stun gun at a race relations adviser has been cleared of misconduct following a two-day hearing.

The panel accepted Police Constable Claire Boddie had genuinely mistaken Judah Adunbi for a wanted and potentially violent suspect trying to flee, meaning the force she used was reasonable.

During the incident, which took place in January last year, Adunbi refused to confirm his identity and PC Boddie discharged her Taser, with one of the barbs striking the community elder in the face.

Speaking as his colleague was cleared, chief constable Andy Marsh said he wished the incident hadn’t happened.

He said: “I’d like to recognise the significant impact this incident has had on Judah Adunbi and regret the distress he’s experienced.

“This was a very difficult situation and I clearly wish it had never happened. It’s always regretful when cases of genuine mistaken identity occur and we’ll take all the necessary steps to make sure this doesn’t happen.

“The initial incident, subsequent court case and misconduct proceedings have had a profound impact on all of us.”

The incident sparked increased tension in the Easton area of Bristol where it happened. It’s one of the city’s most diverse neighbourhoods and Adunbi is a well known and respected figure there.